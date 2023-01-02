Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 719 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,147,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $178.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average of $177.20. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

