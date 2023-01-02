Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 14,354 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UBER opened at $24.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

