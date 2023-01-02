Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,864 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 343,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,828,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $139.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.74 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.