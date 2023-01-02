Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.