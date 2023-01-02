Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 38.9%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $446,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFT opened at $12.34 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

