Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $1.81 on Monday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

About Dolphin Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Further Reading

