Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 437,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $480.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 29.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 93,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 65,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

