Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in December

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,159,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 4,501,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $4.51 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $545.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

