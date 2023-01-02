Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expands By 36.9%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Loop Capital cut their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $114.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

