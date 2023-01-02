Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,160,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 32,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

ENB stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.