IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

