Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.70 on Monday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Equitable by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.