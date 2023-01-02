Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARTL opened at $2.89 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

