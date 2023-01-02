iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 476.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 236,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,434,000 after buying an additional 1,070,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $47.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

