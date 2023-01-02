Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HBANP opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $26.28.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.