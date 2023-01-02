Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBANP opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.