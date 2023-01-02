Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $6,965,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,572,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions II alerts:

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITAQ opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

Read More

