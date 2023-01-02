VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,388,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 206,175 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,946,000 after acquiring an additional 119,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.02 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.