Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 835 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 298.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.