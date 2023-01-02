Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.44 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

