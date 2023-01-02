City State Bank Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

City State Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $486,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $307.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.