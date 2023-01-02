City State Bank Sells 380 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

City State Bank lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.