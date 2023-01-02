City State Bank Acquires 175 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $214.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $201.16. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $271.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

