Otter Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Raymond James makes up 2.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 16.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 14.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Raymond James by 177.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.1 %

RJF stock opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

