Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for 6.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $48,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

ENPH stock opened at $264.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

