iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,299,000 after purchasing an additional 677,965 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $95.78 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $115.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

