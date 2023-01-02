Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.91 Million Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 2,292.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,302 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOMP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,246,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,023,000 after buying an additional 2,320,859 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KOMP stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $59.93.

