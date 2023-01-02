Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LHX opened at $208.21 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

