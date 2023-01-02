Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,136,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.75 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

