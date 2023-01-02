SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.