Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 3,375.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,207 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises about 1.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

