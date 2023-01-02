iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,382,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.