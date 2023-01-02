Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after buying an additional 444,135 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,038,000 after purchasing an additional 370,088 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,191.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 331,764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,875,000.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.27 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $107.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

