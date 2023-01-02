Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $91.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.