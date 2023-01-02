Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.11% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.