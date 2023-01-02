Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,236 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.