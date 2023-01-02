Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,710,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,160.8% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $590,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

