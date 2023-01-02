iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Position Increased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 293,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 234,916 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 497,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 83,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $24.12 on Monday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

