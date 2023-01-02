Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 933 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XME. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $49.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.