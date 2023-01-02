International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

