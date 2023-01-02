Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,637 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 140,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $11.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

