Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.15 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

