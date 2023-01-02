iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 221.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

