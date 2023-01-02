Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 78 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $265.35 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $366.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.