Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 1,761 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 79,809 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.81 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

