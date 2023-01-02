Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $640,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.