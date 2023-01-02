SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.