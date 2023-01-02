Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,288,000 after buying an additional 577,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 151,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $242.98 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $326.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.02.

