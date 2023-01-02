S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %
SPGI opened at $334.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $473.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.73.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
