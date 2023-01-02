The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 147.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 63,634 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $158.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

