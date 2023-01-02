Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,922,000 after buying an additional 1,716,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 531,036 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,742,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,176 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $18.67 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.